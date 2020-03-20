Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles D. Carrier. View Sign Service Information Broussard's Mortuary 505 N 12Th St Nederland , TX 77627 (409)-722-3456 Send Flowers Obituary

Charles D. Carrier was born to Hazel Sonnier Carrier and Odis Joseph Carrier on May 17, 1937, in Sulphur, Louisiana. He died at his home in Port Neches, on Wednesday, March 18 at the age of 82.

Charles enjoyed many hobbies during his life. He was a Texas Master Gardener, sang barbershop with the Harmony Exporters, and served in many roles in the First Baptist Church of Port Neches. He was also a fifty-year member of the Port Neches Masonic Lodge A.M.1163. He was an original member of the Port Neches Riverfront Commission and also served many years on the Planning/Zoning Commission. His daughters, Sharon Carrier Molina and Kathryn Carrier Runnels, were born in Port Neches, so the family enjoys following the Port Neches-Groves Indians and have held season tickets since 1965.

His family, church, home, and the Port Neches community were the most important facets of his life. Charles really believed that a person should work to make his life count. Many people have admired the corner by the river where the family built a home in 1968. His children grew up enjoying the Riverfront Park and the Neches River. Although severe injuries from an accident at work in 1974 changed his life, he never lost his optimism or drive to contribute to those he loved.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Ann; children, Douglas Carrier; Sharon Molina and her husband, Victor; and Kathryn Runnels and her husband, Jarrod; and grandchildren, Sarah and Jace Runnels; Carli Carrier; Courtney Carrier FitzPatrick and her husband, Kevin; Kaitlen Hargrave and her husband, Chad; Lyndi Moore and her husband, Kelly; Kelli Molina; and Staci Adams and her husband, Buddy. Six great-granddaughters and three great-grandsons are also a part of this heritage. Texas is now the home of this family with its first roots in Louisiana and branches reaching from the Dallas area through Austin, Huntsville, and Mid County, all the way to Corpus Christi.

A family graveside service for Mr. Carrier will be held at Oak Bluff Memorial Park, Port Neches, under the direction of Broussard's, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

