1930-2019 Mr. Charles E. McDonald, 88, of Beaumont, Texas transitioned to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 4, 2019. He served his country as an Army/ Air Force Veteran, after graduating from Charlton Pollard at the age of 16. He was also a long-time truck driver for Warren Refrigeration and Groendyke Tucking Company. Funeral services will be Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Mount Gilead Missionary Baptist Church with interment at Magnolia Cemetery under the direction of Calvary Mortuary Staff. Visitation will begin at 9:00 AM at the church. He leaves behind his wife of 66 years, Catherine McDonald; children, John E. McDonald, Darlene Thomas, Marlene McDonald, Ruby McDonald, Charles "Butch" McDonald, and Cheryl McDonald; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; host of other family and friends. He was loved and he will truly be missed.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on May 9, 2019