1/1
Charles E. Schultz
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles E. Schultz, 87, of Beaumont, Texas, passed away on August 6, 2020, at his home in Beaumont. Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Claybar Kelley-Watkins Funeral Home in Beaumont. Officiating will be Chaplain Jon Cregor. Family will begin accepting friends prior to the service, beginning at 1:00 p.m. at Claybar Kelley-Watkins Funeral Home. Born in Palestine, Texas, on June 1, 1933, he was the son of Benton Earl Schultz and Josie Elvira (Rogers) Schultz. Charles attended Texas A&M University as a member of the Corps of Cadets Class of 1955 and honorably served his country in the United States Marine Corps. He was always proud to be an Aggie and was a Diamond Level member of the Aggie Club. Among many other diverse endeavors, Charles worked in the steel and oil industries as a forging engineer for many years before retiring. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who will be missed by all. He was preceded in death by his parents, Benton and Josie Schultz; his two sons, Mark Schultz and Scott Delaney; and his grandson, Mark Schultz, Jr. He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Marjorie (Scofield) Schultz; his children, John, Matt, Luke, Michael, James, Wendy, Deborah, Daniel, and Diana; his grandchildren, Jason, Shauna, Matthew, Shelly, Kevin, Michael, Amanda, Alex, Andy, Kristin, Hannah, Trevor, Michala, Sarah, Benjamin, Samantha, Caroline, Zoe, Maya, Samuel, and Marcela; along with his 14 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers and in remembrance of Charles Schultz, please make donations to: Calder Baptist Church, 1006 N 11th, Beaumont, TX 77702, Southeast Texas A&M Foundation, 5785 Hooks Ave, Beaumont, TX 77706, or The Alzheimer's Foundation of America, alzfdn.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved