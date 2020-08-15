Charles E. Schultz, 87, of Beaumont, Texas, passed away on August 6, 2020, at his home in Beaumont.Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Claybar Kelley-Watkins Funeral Home in Beaumont. Officiating will be Chaplain Jon Cregor.Family will begin accepting friends prior to the service, beginning at 1:00 p.m. at Claybar Kelley-Watkins Funeral Home.Born in Palestine, Texas, on June 1, 1933, he was the son of Benton Earl Schultz and Josie Elvira (Rogers) Schultz. Charles attended Texas A&M University as a member of the Corps of Cadets Class of 1955 and honorably served his country in the United States Marine Corps. He was always proud to be an Aggie and was a Diamond Level member of the Aggie Club. Among many other diverse endeavors, Charles worked in the steel and oil industries as a forging engineer for many years before retiring. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who will be missed by all.He was preceded in death by his parents, Benton and Josie Schultz; his two sons, Mark Schultz and Scott Delaney; and his grandson, Mark Schultz, Jr.He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Marjorie (Scofield) Schultz; his children, John, Matt, Luke, Michael, James, Wendy, Deborah, Daniel, and Diana; his grandchildren, Jason, Shauna, Matthew, Shelly, Kevin, Michael, Amanda, Alex, Andy, Kristin, Hannah, Trevor, Michala, Sarah, Benjamin, Samantha, Caroline, Zoe, Maya, Samuel, and Marcela; along with his 14 great-grandchildren.In lieu of flowers and in remembrance of Charles Schultz, please make donations to:Calder Baptist Church1006 N 11thBeaumont, TX 77702Southeast Texas A&M Foundation5785 Hooks AveBeaumont, TX 77706The Alzheimer's Foundation of America