Charles Etta Twine, 90, of Beaumont, Texas departed this life Friday, November 22, 2019.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church at 10:00 A.M. with entombment to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum under the direction of Calvary Mortuary Staff. Visitation will be from 8:00 A.M. to 10:00 A.M. at the church. Rosary will begin at 9:20 A.M.
Charles Etta's love will remain in the hearts of her sons, Jessry Twine, Jr., Kenneth Twine, Reginald Twine (Linda), and Gregory Twine; daughter, Bessie Starks; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Nov. 27, 2019