Charles Etta Twine (1929 - 2019)
Service Information
Calvary Mortuary - Beaumont
1225 S. 7th Street
Beaumont, TX
77701
(409)-838-0159
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
Rosary
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
9:15 AM
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
Obituary
Charles Etta Twine, 90, of Beaumont, Texas departed this life Friday, November 22, 2019.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church at 10:00 A.M. with entombment to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum under the direction of Calvary Mortuary Staff. Visitation will be from 8:00 A.M. to 10:00 A.M. at the church. Rosary will begin at 9:20 A.M.
Charles Etta's love will remain in the hearts of her sons, Jessry Twine, Jr., Kenneth Twine, Reginald Twine (Linda), and Gregory Twine; daughter, Bessie Starks; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Nov. 27, 2019
