Dr. Charles F. Hawkins died peacefully in Beaumont, Texas on December 13, 2019. Charla his wife of fifty-six years and his children and grandchildren were by his side.
Charles was born December 17, 1938 in Houma, Louisiana to Julia Bernice Clasen and John Franklin Hawkins Jr. He is preceded in death by both parents.
Charles was a graduate of Culver Military Academy, Culver Indiana, and advanced to Lamar University, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics. He then progressed to graduate school at Louisiana State University and earned a Master of Arts and then a Doctor of Philosophy, both in Economics. He accepted a faculty position at Lamar University as an Assistant Professor of Economics in the College of Business in 1966 and successfully navigated an academic career path becoming a full Professor in 1984. He served as the Chair of the Department of Economics for twenty years and also served as interim Dean of the College of Business. Charles retired from Lamar in 2018 at the age of 78 after fifty-two years of service. In addition to his duties at Lamar University, Charles served the community as an expert witness and consultant for over twenty-five years. Charles was loved, respected and highly admired by his students and professional colleagues at Lamar University and in the community.
Charles will be remembered for his dry sense of humor, intelligence, biting wit, loving heart, devotion to his family, friends and church and his ceaseless desire to help others and stand-up for the underdog.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Charla Hawkins, of Beaumont; daughters, Kristen Taylor and her husband, Jeremy, of Pensacola, Florida; Shannon Simmons and her husband, Stephen, of Spring, Texas; son, Darren Hawkins of Beaumont, Texas; granddaughters Ashley Simmons and Kylie Simmons; sisters Glenda Dretke, of Fort Worth and Ellen Rupe, of Keller, Texas; and numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
A gathering of Dr. Hawkins' family and friends will be from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m., Friday, December 20, 2019, at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. His funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, December 21, 2019, officiated by Senior Pastor Tommy Williams, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 3430 Harrison Ave, Beaumont. A family committal will be at Broussard's Crematorium Beaumont.
Memorial contributions may be made to Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st St, #800, Miami FL 33131.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Dec. 18, 2019