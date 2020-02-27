Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Jeffrey "Jeff" Hermsen. View Sign Service Information Clayton-Thompson Funeral Directors 5200 39Th St Groves , TX 77619 (409)-962-8336 Visitation 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Clayton-Thompson Funeral Directors 5200 39Th St Groves , TX 77619 View Map Service 3:00 PM Clayton-Thompson Funeral Directors 5200 39Th St Groves , TX 77619 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Charles Jeffrey (Jeff) Hermsen, 68, of Nederland passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at his home.

He was born on January 18, 1952 to his parents, William Hermsen and Agatha Kordelski Hermsen in Elizabeth, New Jersey. Jeff was a resident of the area since 1947. He graduated from French High School in Beaumont. He served in the U. S. Army from 1972 till 1974. Jeff retired from Chevron Phillips as an operator after 37 years of service, he began working at Gulf Oil in 1981 and proudly served in the Fire Brigrade.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Gayle Legendre and his brother, Billy Hermsen.

Jeff is survived by his loving wife, Connie Sue Long Hermsen of Nederland, his daughter, Kimberly Theriot Heisner of Port Neches, His sons, Jason Theriot and his wife, Tammie of Groves, Jeffrey Byron Hermsen and his wife, Somer of Groves, his grandchildren, Joshua Harris, Bryce Theriot, Alexis Theriot, Madison Betz Diaz, Holly Heisner, Brynna Hermsen and Baron Hermsen along with three great grandchildren, Elijah Harris, Presley Harris and Mila Diaz.

He is also survived by his two sisters, Janet Owens of Whiting, New Jersey and Barbara Welsh of Georgetown, Texas, his brother, Rick Hermsen of Port Neches, several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 1:00 PM till 3:00 PM at Clayton Thompson Funeral Directors in Groves. Service to honor Jeff's life will be at 3:00 PM Sunday at Clayton Thompson. Arrangements for cremation are entrusted to Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to in memory of Jeff.



