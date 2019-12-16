Charles Jerry Sitka, 79, of Winnie, died Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas, Beaumont. He was born on March 22, 1940, in Wharton, to Ella Junera and Alfonse Sitka. Charles served in the United States Army in the 82nd Airborne Division. He retired from Goodyear as a supervisor in 2001.
Charles is survived by his wife, Margaret LaFleur Sitka, of Winnie; children, Tammy Monse, of Winnie and Kensie Hunt and her husband, Marc, of Houston; grandchildren, Kayan Tallina and her husband, Josh, of Sour Lake and Weston Monse and his wife, Tabitha, of Buna; and great-grandchildren, Karlie and Ezra Tallina and Raylin and Rawlson Monse.
A gathering of Mr. Sitka's family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Monday, December 16, 2019, at First Baptist Church, 117 Van Ostrand Street, Stowell. His funeral service will be 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at First Baptist Church, Stowell, under the direction of Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive Beaumont. His interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery, Winnie.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, 117 Van Ostrand Street, Stowell, Texas 77661.
Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Dec. 16, 2019