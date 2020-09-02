1/1
Charles Lankford Jr.
1933 - 2020
Charles Lankford, Jr., 86, of Nederland, died Friday, August 28, 2020. He was born on August 29, 1933, in Coffee County, Georgia, to Julia Agnes Rowell Lankford and Charles Lankford, Sr. Charles was a partner in McNeill Insurance Agency since 1970 and was a proud citizen of Nederland and a member of the Dowlen Road Church of Christ.

Survivors include his son-in-law, Michael Beasley; daughters, Terri Freeman and Stacy Rice and her husband, Ren; grandchildren, Matthew Beasley and his wife, Sarah; Allyson Silver and her husband, Brandon; Samantha Manchac Brower and her husband, Samuel; Haley Manchac; Aaren Rice; Sydney McIndoo and her husband, Logan; Ivey Cunningham and her husband, Nick; and Renzey Rice; and great-grandchildren, Ava Manchac, Scarlett Silver, and Bo McIndoo.

A gathering of Mr. Lankford's family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., with a funeral service at 7:00 p.m., at Broussard's, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland. A graveside service will be 9:00 a.m., Friday, September 4, 2020, at Oak Bluff Memorial Park, Port Neches.

Memorial contributions may be made to Booty Ritter Senior Center, 914 Boston Avenue, Nederland Avenue, Nederland, Texas 77627.

Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.

Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Broussard's Mortuary
505 N 12Th St
Nederland, TX 77627
(409) 722-3456
