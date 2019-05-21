1932 - 2019 Charles Ray "Charlie" LeDoux, 86, of Nederland, died Sunday, May 19, 2019. He was born August 6, 1932, in Crowley, Louisiana, to Marie Samantha Ferguson LeDoux and James Nathan LeDoux. In the early years, Charlie enjoyed to dance. Playing dominos was one of his favorite past times. One of his hobbies was racing automobiles and he truly enjoyed working. He was a very active man and he adored his family. He loved to spend time with them at family get-togethers. Survivors include his wife of sixty-nine years, Jo Ann LeDoux; sons, Charles Michael LeDoux and his wife, Shirley, of Vidor; James W. LeDoux and his wife, Tanya, of Nederland; Gregory L. LeDoux, of Orangefield; Jeremey R. LeDoux and his wife, Misty; Keith G. LeDoux and his wife, Patsy; and Kyle L. LeDoux and his wife, Gretchen, all of Nederland; sister, Louise M. Hornsby, of Crowley, Louisiana; fifteen grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Marie and James LeDoux; grandson, James Nathan LeDoux; great-granddaughter, Celeste Anne Brady; sisters, Lillie Mae Hoffpauir, Elnora Hoffpauir, Vivian Arceneaux, Maryann Boulet, and Kathleen Johnson; and brothers, Julian, Jimmy, and Roy Lee LeDoux. A gathering of Mr. LeDoux's family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Broussard's, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland. His funeral service will be 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Broussard's, followed by his interment at Memory Gardens of Jefferson County, Nederland. Memorial contributions may be made to the , #4 Bayou Brandt, Suite B, Beaumont, Texas 77706. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on May 21, 2019