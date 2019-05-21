Guest Book View Sign Service Information Broussard's Mortuary 505 N 12Th St Nederland , TX 77627 (409)-722-3456 Send Flowers Obituary

1932 - 2019 Charles Ray "Charlie" LeDoux, 86, of Nederland, died Sunday, May 19, 2019. He was born August 6, 1932, in Crowley, Louisiana, to Marie Samantha Ferguson LeDoux and James Nathan LeDoux. In the early years, Charlie enjoyed to dance. Playing dominos was one of his favorite past times. One of his hobbies was racing automobiles and he truly enjoyed working. He was a very active man and he adored his family. He loved to spend time with them at family get-togethers. Survivors include his wife of sixty-nine years, Jo Ann LeDoux; sons, Charles Michael LeDoux and his wife, Shirley, of Vidor; James W. LeDoux and his wife, Tanya, of Nederland; Gregory L. LeDoux, of Orangefield; Jeremey R. LeDoux and his wife, Misty; Keith G. LeDoux and his wife, Patsy; and Kyle L. LeDoux and his wife, Gretchen, all of Nederland; sister, Louise M. Hornsby, of Crowley, Louisiana; fifteen grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Marie and James LeDoux; grandson, James Nathan LeDoux; great-granddaughter, Celeste Anne Brady; sisters, Lillie Mae Hoffpauir, Elnora Hoffpauir, Vivian Arceneaux, Maryann Boulet, and Kathleen Johnson; and brothers, Julian, Jimmy, and Roy Lee LeDoux. A gathering of Mr. LeDoux's family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Broussard's, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland. His funeral service will be 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Broussard's, followed by his interment at Memory Gardens of Jefferson County, Nederland. Memorial contributions may be made to the , #4 Bayou Brandt, Suite B, Beaumont, Texas 77706. Complete and updated information may be found at:

1932 - 2019 Charles Ray "Charlie" LeDoux, 86, of Nederland, died Sunday, May 19, 2019. He was born August 6, 1932, in Crowley, Louisiana, to Marie Samantha Ferguson LeDoux and James Nathan LeDoux. In the early years, Charlie enjoyed to dance. Playing dominos was one of his favorite past times. One of his hobbies was racing automobiles and he truly enjoyed working. He was a very active man and he adored his family. He loved to spend time with them at family get-togethers. Survivors include his wife of sixty-nine years, Jo Ann LeDoux; sons, Charles Michael LeDoux and his wife, Shirley, of Vidor; James W. LeDoux and his wife, Tanya, of Nederland; Gregory L. LeDoux, of Orangefield; Jeremey R. LeDoux and his wife, Misty; Keith G. LeDoux and his wife, Patsy; and Kyle L. LeDoux and his wife, Gretchen, all of Nederland; sister, Louise M. Hornsby, of Crowley, Louisiana; fifteen grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Marie and James LeDoux; grandson, James Nathan LeDoux; great-granddaughter, Celeste Anne Brady; sisters, Lillie Mae Hoffpauir, Elnora Hoffpauir, Vivian Arceneaux, Maryann Boulet, and Kathleen Johnson; and brothers, Julian, Jimmy, and Roy Lee LeDoux. A gathering of Mr. LeDoux's family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Broussard's, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland. His funeral service will be 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Broussard's, followed by his interment at Memory Gardens of Jefferson County, Nederland. Memorial contributions may be made to the , #4 Bayou Brandt, Suite B, Beaumont, Texas 77706. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on May 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Beaumont Enterprise Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.