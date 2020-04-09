Charles Steven "Charlie" Chambers, 94, of Beaumont, died Monday, April 6, 2020. He was born on July 1, 1925, to Fannie Mae Stevenson Chambers and Charles Elmer Chambers, in Waynesville, North Carolina.
Survivors include his wife, Rose Alice Chambers, of Beaumont; son, Robert Chambers and his wife, Helen, of Woodville; granddaughter, Laura Riddick, of Silsbee; great-grandchildren, Trevor Riddick and Trevis Reddick, both of Silsbee; daughter-in-law, Jana Chambers, of Fred; step-grandchildren, Raychel Parker, of Winnie and Colby Smith, of Warren nine step-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his son, Michael Chambers.
A family graveside service for Mr. Chambers will be at held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park under the direction or Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont.
Memorial contributions may be made to a
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Apr. 9, 2020