1933 - 2019 Salvatore Charles Vincent "Charlie" Alberto died March 20, 2019. He was born on March 28, 1933, in Denison, Texas to Vincent Alberto and Mary Bruno Alberto. Upon his father's death in 1943, he moved to Beaumont. He graduated from Beaumont High School and attended Lamar University. He served in the Korean War and was employed with the US Postal Service. He retired from the US Postal Service Regional Center as Director of Employee and Labor Relations. Charlie is a former president of the Lamar University Cardinal Club, past board member of the Beaumont Heritage Society, YMBL, and a member of Faith Questers Sunday School Class at First United Methodist Church. He is survived by his wife, Frances Wimberly Alberto and their family Bert E. Rogers, Jr., Laci, Doug and Elijah, Rebecca Rogers and B.J. Daughtry, Max, Charles Michael Alberto and Carol, Richard K. Alberto an Kim, nephew G.A. Wimberly, III, Tonya, Whitney and Alex, nieces, Kelly Rao, Len, Samantha and Matthew and Courtney Cook and David, Alex, Jonathan, and Jackson. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Joann Roofner. Memorial contributions for Mr. Alberto may be made to First United Methodist Church, 701 Calder Avenue, Beaumont, Texas 77701 or Lamar University, 4400 South M.L. King Drive, Beaumont, Texas 77705. A gathering of Mr. Alberto's family and friends will be from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m., Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. His funeral service will be 3:00 p.m., Sunday, March 24, 2019 at First United Methodist Church, 701 Calder Avenue, Beaumont, with his entombment to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Beaumont. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
