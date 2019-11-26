Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Winslow Bean. View Sign Service Information First Baptist Church 3739 North Major Dr Beaumont, TX 77701 Send Flowers Obituary

Celebration of Life Services for Charles Winslow Bean, 77 of Beaumont, Texas, will be held on November 30, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church Beaumont. 3739 N Major Dr. Beaumont, TX 77713, with Dr. Chris Moody officiating, with a fellowship and visitation period to follow. Charles passed away November 19, 2019 in Spring, Texas with the love of his life and wife of 55 years, Betty Charlene Bean by his side. He is survived by his wife Betty Bean, daughters, Karron Guerra and husband Carlos Guerra, Rebecca Burns and husband Christopher Burns, son Timothy Bean, grandchildren Brandon Luke, Kiersten Guerra, Aleksandra Guerra, Kaley Bean, Aidan Burns, great granddaughter Avery Ann Luke and his sister Judy Breitling. He is preceded in death by his parents Roy Hulett and Pearl Iva Bean and daughter Kimberly Ann Bean. Charles was born July 4, 1942 in Little Rock, Arkansas, graduated in 1961 from South Park High School in Beaumont, TX and attended Louisiana Baptist University and Seminary for 3 years and was ordained at Nederland Baptist Church. Charles was an independent distributor of Little Debbie Snack Cakes for over 50 years winning numerous accolades over the years, including Distributor of the Year many times over. He was well known as "The Little Debbie Man" in the community and for his generous spirit and upbeat nature. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends and anyone who had the pleasure of knowing him. Charles believed every day was a new day and will forever be remembered as "Daddy Charles". Celebration of Life Services for Charles Winslow Bean, 77 of Beaumont, Texas, will be held on November 30, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church Beaumont. 3739 N Major Dr. Beaumont, TX 77713, with Dr. Chris Moody officiating, with a fellowship and visitation period to follow. Charles passed away November 19, 2019 in Spring, Texas with the love of his life and wife of 55 years, Betty Charlene Bean by his side. He is survived by his wife Betty Bean, daughters, Karron Guerra and husband Carlos Guerra, Rebecca Burns and husband Christopher Burns, son Timothy Bean, grandchildren Brandon Luke, Kiersten Guerra, Aleksandra Guerra, Kaley Bean, Aidan Burns, great granddaughter Avery Ann Luke and his sister Judy Breitling. He is preceded in death by his parents Roy Hulett and Pearl Iva Bean and daughter Kimberly Ann Bean. Charles was born July 4, 1942 in Little Rock, Arkansas, graduated in 1961 from South Park High School in Beaumont, TX and attended Louisiana Baptist University and Seminary for 3 years and was ordained at Nederland Baptist Church. Charles was an independent distributor of Little Debbie Snack Cakes for over 50 years winning numerous accolades over the years, including Distributor of the Year many times over. He was well known as "The Little Debbie Man" in the community and for his generous spirit and upbeat nature. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends and anyone who had the pleasure of knowing him. Charles believed every day was a new day and will forever be remembered as "Daddy Charles". Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Nov. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Beaumont Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close