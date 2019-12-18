Guest Book View Sign Service Information Memorial service 2:00 PM First Baptist Church of Nederland Nederland , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Charlie Pruitt was born to a family of sharecroppers in White County, Arkansas on March 3, 1932. He hitchhiked to Beaumont, Texas after finishing high school. He served in Korea, took care of his mother Annie, raised a family, and worked 38 years at the Mobile and DuPont refineries. His passion was hosting the Charlie Pruitt Country Music Show, which ran for 25 years at the Jefferson Theater. The Show provided a family-friendly venue for aspiring young musicians to perform, and it greatly contributed to the promotion of country music in Southeast Texas. Charlie is survived by his daughter Charla Smallwood; his son Kyle Pruitt; his grandchildren James Barnhart, Deon Nelson, and Hannah Etter; and his great-grandchildren Hank and Hazel Etter. He was preceded in death by his daughter Paula McKinley. He was married to Elizabeth Donan Youngblood Pruitt for 35 years. He was a wonderful and well-respected man who left a legacy greater than he could have possibly imagined when he struck out from his hometown in 1950. He left the world and everyone he knew better and richer than they were before. His family loved him dearly. The memorial service will be Sunday, December 22 at 2:00pm at First Baptist Church of Nederland. All are welcome to attend.

