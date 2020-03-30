1928-2020 Charlotte M. Brockette, age 91, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020 in Solvay Hospice House. She was born June 3, 1928 to August and Rachel (Lyman) Anderson in Lantana, FL. Charlotte was retired from a career as an elementary teacher for the Beaumont Independent School District and was a long-time resident of Beaumont and Toledo Village, Texas. Prior to migrating to Minnesota from Texas in 2016, Charlotte previously served as librarian and was one of the founders of the Toledo Village Community Club in the 1970's. Although fiercely independent and admirably stubborn, Charlotte humbly and joyfully devoted herself to serving her family. With and adventurous spirit and love for the outdoors and archeology, one of Charlotte's chief joys was exploring the forests, logging roads, and beaches of the south Toledo Bend area with her grandson and her friends in search of petrified wood and artifacts. Her positive and sweet spirit is fondly remembered by her family and friends in Minnesota. Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Benton in 2018; her brothers, Eugene and Ivor Anderson and sister, Joann Archer. She is survived by her daughter, Annette (Jim) Riddle; her grandson, Lewis (Shannon) Brockette and her five great grandchildren. A Private family graveside service will be held at Maple Grove Cemetery in Cloquet, MN. Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Care. To view the guest book visit www.nelsonfuneralcare.net
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Mar. 30, 2020