1946 - 2019 'Your life was a blessing, your memory is our treasure. You are loved beyond words and will be missed beyond measure.' Our beloved Mrs. Charlotte K. McElroy peacefully entered into Eternal rest August 16, 2019. Her life will be celebrated Saturday, August 24, 2019, 10:00 AM at Cathedral of Faith Baptist Church, 3755 Fannett Road, Beaumont, Texas. Visitation will be prior to service beginning at 9:00 AM. Cherishing her loving memories are her devoted mother, Mamie LeBlanc; her sons and daughters, Alfred "Elroy" McElroy, Jr. (Lieu Pham), Austin McElroy, Sr. (Becky), Arthur Louis McElroy (Jackie), Andrew McElroy, Sr.(Kim), Anita McElroy and Adanna McElroy; siblings, Michael Smith, Sr., Christine Smith and Mamie Jones; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many other dear relatives and friends. Interment will be at Live Oak Memorial Park Cemetery. Final Arrangements Entrusted to Mabrie Memorial Mortuary, 5000 Almeda Road, Houston, Texas 77004, (713) 942-7673.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Aug. 22, 2019