Cheryl Ann Fontenot 60, of Beaumont, TX; passed away Thursday January 16, 2020.
A celebration of life for Cheryl will be held Saturday January 25, 2020 at Universal Church of the Living God 690 Irma St. Beaumont, Tx. Visitation will begin at 9AM until Funeral at 10AM. Interment will be in Live Oak Memorial Park Beaumont, TX.
She was born to the late Leroy James Jones and the Late Susan Catherine Simon Jones.
She is survived by her sister: Lynette Jones of Port Arthur, Tx. Brother: Crawford Lee Jones of Beaumont, TX; and Special loved one Billy Ray Lyons of Beaumont.
proctorsmortuary.com.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Jan. 23, 2020