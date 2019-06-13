2013 - 2019 Christian David Zachary, 6, of Beaumont, Tx earned his angel wings Monday, June 10,2019 at Texas Children Hospital Heart Center- Legacy Tower. Celebration of Life will be Friday, June 14, 2019 at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church at 11:00 A.M with interment to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum in Beaumont, Tx under the direction of Calvary Mortuary Staff. Visitation will be from 9:00 A.M to 11:00 A.M at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church. Christian's love and memories will remain in the hearts of his loving mother, Amada Spears; father, Edward Zachary, Jr.; special nurse/mommy, Misty Sterenchock; sister, Ariyonna Zachary; grandparents, Larry and Della Spears, Edward Zachary, Sr. and Marilyn Colbert; great- grandfather, Albert Clyde Brown (Pop); aunts, Nanny Kay-Kay, Sheca Zachary, Tiffany Crosby, and Twana Zachary; uncles, Torrie Colbert and Adam Zachary; cousins (more like brothers), Nolan Jolivet and Eric Pitre, Jr.; godparents, Eric and LaCarla Pitre; a host of nurses, other relatives and friends.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on June 13, 2019