1991 - 2019 Christina Lavergne, 27, of Beaumont, died Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Memorial Hermann Hospital, Houston. She was born on June 5, 1991, to Angela "Angie" Marie Lucarelli and John "Bubba" Edward Lavergne, in Beaumont. Christina was from the St. Anne Class of 2005 and graduated from Monsignor Kelly Catholic High School in 2009. She received a bachelor's degree in Business Administration and Human Resources from Lamar University. Christina was employed at C.E.D in the sales department and was a longtime bartender at Thirsty's. Survivors include her parents, Angie and Bubba Lavergne; sister, Elise Shellenberger and her husband, Collin; brother, Luke Lavergne; godson and nephew, Weston Shellenberger; niece, Sophie Shellenberger; maternal grandmother, Claire Lucarelli; grandmother, Jo Ellen Lavergne; grandfather, Jim Judkins; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. She is preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, John Lavergne; maternal grandfather, Robert "Bob" Lucarelli; and paternal grandmother, Nancy Judkins. A gathering of Christina's family and friends will begin at 4:00 p.m., with a time for sharing to follow at 7:00 p.m., Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. Her funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, March 25, 2019, at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church, 6825 Gladys Avenue, Beaumont. A family committal will be held at Broussard's Crematorium, Beaumont. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cardiovascular Foundation of Southeast Texas, 2680 McFaddin Street, Beaumont, Texas 77702. Complete and updated information may be found at:

1605 N Major Dr

Beaumont , TX 77713

