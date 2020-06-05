Christy Love Alfaro, 41, went to be with her Lord and Savior in heaven on Monday, June 1, 2020.



Christy was born on July 21, 1978 to Craig Brantley and Taunya Langham. She was a lifelong resident in the Beaumont/Lumberton area. Her family and friends were the most important thing to her, especially finding joy in her kids. Being a mom was her proudest achievement. She will be remembered by those who knew her as a bright, happy person who lived life to the fullest. Christy will be deeply missed.



Left to cherish her memory is her father, Craig Brantley of Beaumont; mother, Taunya Langham and step-father Rob Langham of Lumberton; son, Joseph Patrick Alfaro Jr. of Beaumont; daughters, Madison Alfaro and Mia Osorio of Beaumont; brothers, Dallas Brantley and wife Kasidi of Vidor, Aubrey Langham of Lumberton, Josh Aldridge and wife Bridget of Silsbee; sisters, Amber McPherson and husband Jayson of Katy, Sheena Fredrick of Beaumont; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.



Preceding Christy in death is her step-mother Shelia Brantley; and brothers, Robby Langham and Darrick Brantley.



The family will have a life honoring memorial service on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 5:00PM located at Faith Baptist Church Vidor, 490 Grand St. Vidor, TX 77662.



