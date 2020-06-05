Christy Love Alfaro
1978 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Christy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christy Love Alfaro, 41, went to be with her Lord and Savior in heaven on Monday, June 1, 2020.

Christy was born on July 21, 1978 to Craig Brantley and Taunya Langham. She was a lifelong resident in the Beaumont/Lumberton area. Her family and friends were the most important thing to her, especially finding joy in her kids. Being a mom was her proudest achievement. She will be remembered by those who knew her as a bright, happy person who lived life to the fullest. Christy will be deeply missed.

Left to cherish her memory is her father, Craig Brantley of Beaumont; mother, Taunya Langham and step-father Rob Langham of Lumberton; son, Joseph Patrick Alfaro Jr. of Beaumont; daughters, Madison Alfaro and Mia Osorio of Beaumont; brothers, Dallas Brantley and wife Kasidi of Vidor, Aubrey Langham of Lumberton, Josh Aldridge and wife Bridget of Silsbee; sisters, Amber McPherson and husband Jayson of Katy, Sheena Fredrick of Beaumont; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

Preceding Christy in death is her step-mother Shelia Brantley; and brothers, Robby Langham and Darrick Brantley.

The family will have a life honoring memorial service on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 5:00PM located at Faith Baptist Church Vidor, 490 Grand St. Vidor, TX 77662.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lumberton Family Funeral Home Llc
766 S Main St
Lumberton, TX 77657
(409) 751-0390
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved