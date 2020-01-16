Clara Clubb, 83, of Hamshire, died Monday, January 13, 2020. She was born in Clarksdale, Mississippi, on February 25, 1936, to Maria Anna Avaltroni and Carlos Gabrielle Mengarelli. Clara worked in the fabric and crafts department at Walmart.
She is survived by her children, Robert Clubb and his wife, Frances, of Hamshire; Jeffrey Clubb and his wife, Sharon, of Hamshire; Vickie Burkhart and her husband, Danny, of Quitman, Georgia; and Lori Alford and her husband, Ron, of Caney, Oklahoma; ten grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; sister, Jean Newcomb; brothers, Victor Mengarelli, Joseph Mengarelli, and James Paul Mengarelli; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Clara is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Douglas Wayne Clubb; siblings, Mac Mengarelli, Roy Mengarelli, Charlie Mengarelli, Jr., and Johnny Mengarelli.
A gathering of Mrs. Clubb's family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., with her Christian Vigil at 6:00 p.m., Friday, January 17, 2020, at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 18, 2020, at St. Mary Catholic Church Parish Hall, 9894 Gilbert Road, Fannett, with her interment to follow at Landrum Cemetery, Fannett.
Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Jan. 16, 2020