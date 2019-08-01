1970 - 2019 Clarance E. McAllister, Jr., 48, of Beaumont, Texas departed this life Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Funeral service will be Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Pilgram Rest Baptist Church at 11:00 A.M. with interment to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park under the direction of Calvary Mortuary Staff. Visitation will be from 9:00 A.M. 11:00 A.M. at the church. Clarance's love and memories will remain in the hearts of his loving mother, Lillie McAllister; brother, Kevin McAllister; a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Aug. 1, 2019