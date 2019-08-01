Clarance E. McAllister Jr. (1970 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clarance E. McAllister Jr..
Service Information
Calvary Mortuary - Beaumont
1225 S. 7th Street
Beaumont, TX
77701
(409)-838-0159
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Pilgram Rest Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Pilgram Rest Baptist Church
Obituary
Send Flowers

1970 - 2019 Clarance E. McAllister, Jr., 48, of Beaumont, Texas departed this life Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Funeral service will be Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Pilgram Rest Baptist Church at 11:00 A.M. with interment to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park under the direction of Calvary Mortuary Staff. Visitation will be from 9:00 A.M. 11:00 A.M. at the church. Clarance's love and memories will remain in the hearts of his loving mother, Lillie McAllister; brother, Kevin McAllister; a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Aug. 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.