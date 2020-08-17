Mr. Clarence Baker Osborne of Beaumont, Texas passed away at his home on July 3, 2020. He was born on February 10, 1929. He leaves behind his wife of 41 years; Ms. Bobby Richardson Osborne. He also has three sons; Mike, Dan, and Steve Osborne. It's very unfortunate that Baker was not able to meet his only great-grand child; seven month old Ava Stark. He also leaves behind his step grandson; Daniel Stark and wife Sara Stark; both of Orange, Tx. His stepdaughter Cindy Stark resides in Lumberton, Tx.



After graduating from The University of Texas A&I in Kingsville, he began working for the Social Security Admin until his retirement in 2004.



Mr. Osborne's sons have not been available to plan funeral services, so this is still pending until further notice.



Our sympathy goes out to his wife, Bobby.



