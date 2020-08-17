1/1
Clarence Baker Osborne
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clarence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Clarence Baker Osborne of Beaumont, Texas passed away at his home on July 3, 2020. He was born on February 10, 1929. He leaves behind his wife of 41 years; Ms. Bobby Richardson Osborne. He also has three sons; Mike, Dan, and Steve Osborne. It's very unfortunate that Baker was not able to meet his only great-grand child; seven month old Ava Stark. He also leaves behind his step grandson; Daniel Stark and wife Sara Stark; both of Orange, Tx. His stepdaughter Cindy Stark resides in Lumberton, Tx.

After graduating from The University of Texas A&I in Kingsville, he began working for the Social Security Admin until his retirement in 2004.

Mr. Osborne's sons have not been available to plan funeral services, so this is still pending until further notice.

Our sympathy goes out to his wife, Bobby.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved