Clarence Carmon Jr. 73, of Beaumont, TX; passed Sept. 25, 2020. Services will be held Oct. 03, 2020 at New Bethel Baptist Church 9327 Lawhon Beaumont (Cheek), TX. Visitation will begin at 10AM until Funeral at 11AM. Interment will be in Live Oak Cemetery. He was preceded in death by his parents: Clarence Carmon Sr and Lou Anna Carmon. Bother: Clyde Carmon. Cherishing his memories are children: Melissa Carmon and Clarence Carmon III (Candace). Special Friend: Cynthia Keil. Sisters: Shirley Anderson, Beatrice Carrier and Diane Garrett (Joseph). 9- Grandchildren, 7- Great Grandchildren as well as a host of Nieces, Nephews other relatives and friends. www.proctorsmortuary.com