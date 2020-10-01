1/1
Clarence Carmon Jr.
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clarence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clarence Carmon Jr. 73, of Beaumont, TX; passed Sept. 25, 2020. Services will be held Oct. 03, 2020 at New Bethel Baptist Church 9327 Lawhon Beaumont (Cheek), TX. Visitation will begin at 10AM until Funeral at 11AM. Interment will be in Live Oak Cemetery. He was preceded in death by his parents: Clarence Carmon Sr and Lou Anna Carmon. Bother: Clyde Carmon. Cherishing his memories are children: Melissa Carmon and Clarence Carmon III (Candace). Special Friend: Cynthia Keil. Sisters: Shirley Anderson, Beatrice Carrier and Diane Garrett (Joseph). 9- Grandchildren, 7- Great Grandchildren as well as a host of Nieces, Nephews other relatives and friends. www.proctorsmortuary.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
PROCTOR'S MORTUARY
3522 WASHINGTON BLVD
Beaumont, TX 77705
(409) 840-2022
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved