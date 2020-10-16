1/1
1933 - 2020
Claude B. Williamson, 87, of Vidor, died October 9th, 2020 at Jefferson Nursing and Rehab. He was a longtime resident of Vidor and member of Pine Forest Baptist Church in Vidor. He retired from US Air Force then worked as a minister after his time serving. Claude's services will be held at Memorial Funeral Home of Vidor Saturday, October 17th with visitation starting at 1:00 pm and funeral service at 2:00 pm. Graveside will occur following the service out at Restlawn Memorial Park in Vidor. He is survived by his wife of 63 years Margaret Williamson of Vidor, TX, daughters Dee Dee Siebe of Evadale, TX, Sally Reeves and husband Dwayne of Spring, TX, Claudine Woods of Huntsville, TX, 6 grandchildren: Brian Siebe, Justin Reeves and wife Kristen, Amanda Reeves, Michelle Lynde and husband Michael, Kevin Woods, 1 great grandson Charlie Reeves and preceded in death by his grandson Greg Siebe and son-in-law Kenneth Woods. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations towards Lottie Moon Christmas offering.

Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
