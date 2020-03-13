Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Claude "Bruce" John Broussard. View Sign Service Information Claybar Funeral Home Inc 504 N 5Th St Orange , TX 77630 (409)-886-4445 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Claybar Funeral Home Inc 504 N 5Th St Orange , TX 77630 View Map Rosary 7:00 PM Claybar Funeral Home Inc 504 N 5Th St Orange , TX 77630 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Infant Jesus Catholic Church Lumberton , TX View Map Burial 3:00 PM Bivens Cemetery Merryville , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Claude "Bruce" John Broussard, 93, of Beaumont, passed away on March 10, 2020, in Beaumont.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Infant Jesus Catholic Church in Lumberton. Officiating will be Father Andrew Moore. Burial will follow at Bivens Cemetery in Merryville, Louisiana, at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, March 15, 2020.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday, March 13, 2020, with a rosary at 7:00 p.m., at Claybar Kelley-Watkins Funeral Home in Beaumont.

Born in Orange, Texas, on April 19, 1926, he was the son of Damon Broussard and Philemene Broussard. Bruce served bravely in the United States Army. He was a city councilman, Mayor Pro-temp, and County Commissioner of West Orange. He enjoyed his time in politics, gardening, and football. Through his wife Kay, he became involved in First Baptist Church Deaf Chapel, and made many lifelong friends. You could regularly find Bruce working on his yard, exercising, and building or fixing things. He was a sheet metal worker for the majority of his life, retiring from Gulf after 31 years of hard work and dedication, and going on to work for the sheet metal union for 15 more years in construction. Bruce will be deeply missed by all those whose lives he impacted, and will forever be held in the hearts of those he loved.



He was preceded in death by parents, Damon and Philemene Broussard, son, Ronnie Kluck of Beaumont, granddaughter, Jennifer Kinney, 11 siblings; and sons-in-law, James Doguet, and Charles Page.

He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Kay Broussard; children, Carol Broussard Page of Houston, Marion Doguet of Kountze, Dale Kluck and wife Jodi of Austin, and Cathy Kinney and husband Dan of Bastrop; grandchildren, Robert Hart, Sherri Hart Wood and husband Jim, Damon Hart and wife Diomedi, Amanda Page Hooks and husband Jesse, Leah Page Hooks and husband Will, Atecia Harrington and husband Kevin, Mylidia Nicole Doguet, James Doguet and wife Stephanie, Ryan Kluck , Jason Kinney and wife Isidra, Sean Kinney and wife Angela, and Andrew Kinney and wife Holly; 34 great-grandchildren; and 7 great-great-grandchildren.



Claude "Bruce" John Broussard, 93, of Beaumont, passed away on March 10, 2020, in Beaumont.Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Infant Jesus Catholic Church in Lumberton. Officiating will be Father Andrew Moore. Burial will follow at Bivens Cemetery in Merryville, Louisiana, at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, March 15, 2020.Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday, March 13, 2020, with a rosary at 7:00 p.m., at Claybar Kelley-Watkins Funeral Home in Beaumont.Born in Orange, Texas, on April 19, 1926, he was the son of Damon Broussard and Philemene Broussard. Bruce served bravely in the United States Army. He was a city councilman, Mayor Pro-temp, and County Commissioner of West Orange. He enjoyed his time in politics, gardening, and football. Through his wife Kay, he became involved in First Baptist Church Deaf Chapel, and made many lifelong friends. You could regularly find Bruce working on his yard, exercising, and building or fixing things. He was a sheet metal worker for the majority of his life, retiring from Gulf after 31 years of hard work and dedication, and going on to work for the sheet metal union for 15 more years in construction. Bruce will be deeply missed by all those whose lives he impacted, and will forever be held in the hearts of those he loved.He was preceded in death by parents, Damon and Philemene Broussard, son, Ronnie Kluck of Beaumont, granddaughter, Jennifer Kinney, 11 siblings; and sons-in-law, James Doguet, and Charles Page.He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Kay Broussard; children, Carol Broussard Page of Houston, Marion Doguet of Kountze, Dale Kluck and wife Jodi of Austin, and Cathy Kinney and husband Dan of Bastrop; grandchildren, Robert Hart, Sherri Hart Wood and husband Jim, Damon Hart and wife Diomedi, Amanda Page Hooks and husband Jesse, Leah Page Hooks and husband Will, Atecia Harrington and husband Kevin, Mylidia Nicole Doguet, James Doguet and wife Stephanie, Ryan Kluck , Jason Kinney and wife Isidra, Sean Kinney and wife Angela, and Andrew Kinney and wife Holly; 34 great-grandchildren; and 7 great-great-grandchildren. Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Mar. 13, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for The Beaumont Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close