Claude Lee Bundage,59 born in Cleveland, TX. Claude passed away on October 28,2020. Visitation, Saturday @ Collins & Johnson 12-3pm. Services will be held on Sunday @ 2pm at West Tabernacle Church,1900 FM 2854 Rd, Conroe, TX. Rev Gerald Stoneham, eulogist. Rev A R Shelton, officiant. Final resting place Rosewood Cemetery, Conroe, TX.



