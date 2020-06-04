Cleveland Benton "Bud" Folsom Jr.
1937 - 2020
Cleveland Benton "Bud" Folsom, Jr., 83, of Port Neches, died Monday, June 1, 2020, at Harbor Hospice, Beaumont. He was born March 27, 1937, in Port Arthur, to Christine Jewel Wells Folsom and Cleveland Benton Folsom, Sr.

Bud was a United States Air Force veteran. He enjoyed woodworking with his wife and gardening. He also enjoyed listening to blue grass music and eating his sweets. Most of all, he cherished the time he spent with his family and friends.

Survivors include his daughter, Kathy Guarnere and husband, David, of Mont Belvieu; sons, James Folsom, of Vinton and Sam Folsom and wife, Diana, of Nederland; grandchildren, Jason Guarnere and wife, Jessie and Stefanie Baggett and husband, Joey; great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Maggie Guarnere and Peyton Baggett; sisters, Glenda Franklin and husband, Glenn, of Nederland; Chris Heath, of Bridge City; and Polly Christopher and husband, Wayne, of Nederland; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Christine and Cleveland, Sr.; wife, Jimmie Faye Folsom; daughter, Roberta Jane Folsom; sister, Elizabeth Blair; and brothers, Bill and Gene Folsom.

A gathering of Mr. Folsom's family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Broussard's, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland. His funeral service will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, June 5, 2020, at Broussard's, with his interment to follow at Oak Bluff Memorial Park, Port Neches.

Memorial contributions may be made to The American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 42040, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73123.

Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.

Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Broussard's Mortuary
505 N 12Th St
Nederland, TX 77627
(409) 722-3456
