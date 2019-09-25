Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clifford A. Mitts III. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Clifford A. Mitts, III, former resident of Beaumont, 1964 to 1972 as Senior Vice President of American National Bank. C.A. and his wife, Martha, a Junior League member, both enjoyed an active life in Beaumont. Mitts was instrumental in getting a new library built, moving it from the old Church while he was Chairman of the Beaumont Library Commission. C.A. also was instrumental in the hiring of Maureen Gray, recently retired from Beaumont City government where she held a number of responsible offices: Maureen was initially hired as Beaumont's library director. Mitts was President of Texas Library Trustees Roundtable and Ms. Gray was President of Texas Junior members roundtable during their tenure together with the Beaumont Library. Mitts served as President of Beaumont Community Council, director and treasurer of All Saints Episcopal School, and a director of United Appeals and Beaumont Community Foundation. He served as a President of the Volunteer Bureau, member of the Chamber of Commerce and YMBL, a past director of the Beaumont Lions Club, a participant in first Leadership Beaumont started by the Beaumont Junior League. He served on the finance committee for the CIP program when it was decided to build a new library. C.A. Mitts is survived by his three sons, David Clifford Mitts, an employee of Kroger; Douglas Lawrence Mitts, with Greater Europe Mission, residing in Frankfurt, Germany; Russell Allen Mitts with Neiman-Marcus in Dallas, and five grandchildren, Matthew, Catherine, Megan, Michael, and Charles Russell. Clifford A. Mitts, III, former resident of Beaumont, 1964 to 1972 as Senior Vice President of American National Bank. C.A. and his wife, Martha, a Junior League member, both enjoyed an active life in Beaumont. Mitts was instrumental in getting a new library built, moving it from the old Church while he was Chairman of the Beaumont Library Commission. C.A. also was instrumental in the hiring of Maureen Gray, recently retired from Beaumont City government where she held a number of responsible offices: Maureen was initially hired as Beaumont's library director. Mitts was President of Texas Library Trustees Roundtable and Ms. Gray was President of Texas Junior members roundtable during their tenure together with the Beaumont Library. Mitts served as President of Beaumont Community Council, director and treasurer of All Saints Episcopal School, and a director of United Appeals and Beaumont Community Foundation. He served as a President of the Volunteer Bureau, member of the Chamber of Commerce and YMBL, a past director of the Beaumont Lions Club, a participant in first Leadership Beaumont started by the Beaumont Junior League. He served on the finance committee for the CIP program when it was decided to build a new library. C.A. Mitts is survived by his three sons, David Clifford Mitts, an employee of Kroger; Douglas Lawrence Mitts, with Greater Europe Mission, residing in Frankfurt, Germany; Russell Allen Mitts with Neiman-Marcus in Dallas, and five grandchildren, Matthew, Catherine, Megan, Michael, and Charles Russell. Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise from Sept. 25 to Oct. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites University of Michigan Northwestern University University of Illinois Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for The Beaumont Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close