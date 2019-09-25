Clifford A. Mitts, III, former resident of Beaumont, 1964 to 1972 as Senior Vice President of American National Bank. C.A. and his wife, Martha, a Junior League member, both enjoyed an active life in Beaumont. Mitts was instrumental in getting a new library built, moving it from the old Church while he was Chairman of the Beaumont Library Commission. C.A. also was instrumental in the hiring of Maureen Gray, recently retired from Beaumont City government where she held a number of responsible offices: Maureen was initially hired as Beaumont's library director. Mitts was President of Texas Library Trustees Roundtable and Ms. Gray was President of Texas Junior members roundtable during their tenure together with the Beaumont Library. Mitts served as President of Beaumont Community Council, director and treasurer of All Saints Episcopal School, and a director of United Appeals and Beaumont Community Foundation. He served as a President of the Volunteer Bureau, member of the Chamber of Commerce and YMBL, a past director of the Beaumont Lions Club, a participant in first Leadership Beaumont started by the Beaumont Junior League. He served on the finance committee for the CIP program when it was decided to build a new library. C.A. Mitts is survived by his three sons, David Clifford Mitts, an employee of Kroger; Douglas Lawrence Mitts, with Greater Europe Mission, residing in Frankfurt, Germany; Russell Allen Mitts with Neiman-Marcus in Dallas, and five grandchildren, Matthew, Catherine, Megan, Michael, and Charles Russell.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise from Sept. 25 to Oct. 25, 2019