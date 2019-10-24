Clifton Darkins Jr. 87 of Beaumont, TX; passed Oct. 16, 2019. Services will be held Oct. 26, 2019 at Proctor's Mortuary 3522 Washington Blvd. Beaumont, TX. Visitation will begin at 9AM until Funeral at 10AM. Cherishing his memories are daughter: Gail Darkins - Chargois (Rene), Grandchildren: Rene Francios Chargois, Clifton Beau Chargois. Sister: Lula Law as well as a host of Neices, Nephews other relatives and friends. proctorsmortuary.com
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Oct. 24, 2019