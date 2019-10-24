Clifton Darkins Jr. (1932 - 2019)
  • "You will be missed! You showed us what love unconditional..."
    - CLAUDE RICHARDSON
  • "Rest in peace, cousin CLIFTON. You are a good man. To..."
  • "I love you. I will miss you Uncle."
    - Yolanda Law
Proctor's Mortuary (Beaumont)
3522 WASHINGTON BLVD
Beaumont, TX
77705
(409)-840-2022
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
9:00 AM
Proctor's Mortuary (Beaumont)
3522 WASHINGTON BLVD
Beaumont, TX 77705
Service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Proctor's Mortuary (Beaumont)
3522 WASHINGTON BLVD
Beaumont, TX 77705
Clifton Darkins Jr. 87 of Beaumont, TX; passed Oct. 16, 2019. Services will be held Oct. 26, 2019 at Proctor's Mortuary 3522 Washington Blvd. Beaumont, TX. Visitation will begin at 9AM until Funeral at 10AM. Cherishing his memories are daughter: Gail Darkins - Chargois (Rene), Grandchildren: Rene Francios Chargois, Clifton Beau Chargois. Sister: Lula Law as well as a host of Neices, Nephews other relatives and friends. proctorsmortuary.com
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Oct. 24, 2019
