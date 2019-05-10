1948-2019 Clifton White Jr. 71, of Beaumont, TX; passed Apr. 29, 2019. Service will be May 11, 2019 at Saint Anne Catholic Church 2715 Calder Ave. Beaumont, TX. Visitation will begin at 9AM until Funeral Mass at 10AM. Interment will be in Houston National Cemetery Houston, TX. Cherishing his memories are his mother: Gertie M. Delafosse, stepmother: Wilma White, siblings: Neva Garrett, Porchanee White, Roslyn Rideaux and Cedric White. As well as a host of other relatives and friends. proctorsmortuary.com
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on May 10, 2019