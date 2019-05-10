Clifton White Jr.

  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow."
    - Ada Spears
  • "Praying for family during this time, asking that Holy..."
    - P Simmons
  • "May God bless and keep you during your time of loss."
    - Barbara Whittington Daniels
  • - Ronald Mount Sr
Proctor's Mortuary (Beaumont)
3522 WASHINGTON BLVD
Beaumont, TX
77705
(409)-840-2022
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
9:00 AM
Saint Anne Catholic Church
2715 Calder Ave
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Anne Catholic Church
1948-2019 Clifton White Jr. 71, of Beaumont, TX; passed Apr. 29, 2019. Service will be May 11, 2019 at Saint Anne Catholic Church 2715 Calder Ave. Beaumont, TX. Visitation will begin at 9AM until Funeral Mass at 10AM. Interment will be in Houston National Cemetery Houston, TX. Cherishing his memories are his mother: Gertie M. Delafosse, stepmother: Wilma White, siblings: Neva Garrett, Porchanee White, Roslyn Rideaux and Cedric White. As well as a host of other relatives and friends. proctorsmortuary.com
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on May 10, 2019
