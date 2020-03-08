Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clyde H. Lasyone. View Sign Service Information Broussard's Mortuary 2000 McFaddin Street Beaumont , TX 77701 (409)-832-1621 Send Flowers Obituary

Clyde H. Lasyone 1935-2020 Clyde H. Lasyone, 84, of China Spring, died Wednesday, March 4, 2020. He was born on May 24, 1935, in Montgomery, Louisiana, to Lucy Graves and Oscar Lasyone. Survivors include his sons, Terry Lasyone and his wife, Kimberli; Kenny Lasyone and his wife, Kim; Todd Lasyone and his wife, Becky; grandchildren, Dustin Lasyone, Sr. and his wife, Ashley; Shay Lasyone and his fiance, Courtney Nettles; Kamden Lasyone; Breann Lasyone' Kyle Lasyone; Brittany White and her fiance, Lee Krumnow; and Kayla White; great-grandchildren, Cece Lasyone, D.J. Lasyone, Jr., Kenny Lasyone, Scott Lasyone, Skylar Lasyone; and Emery Krumnow; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of thirty years, Mary Ann Larive Lasyone; son, Gary Glenn Lasyone; and siblings, Wilbert Lasyone, Myrtle Brown, Leonard Lasyone, Lily Belle Boyer, Laverne Lasyone, Alta Marie Bennett, Chester Lasyone, Oscar Lasyone, Jr., Virginia Denmon, Helen Martin, and Billy Ray Lasyone. A gathering of Mr. Lasyone's family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. His funeral service will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, March 9, 2020, at Broussard's, with his interment with military honors to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Beaumont. Memorial contributions for Mr. Lasyone may be made to the family cemetery, Colfax Banking Community, FBO Summerfield Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 247, Calfax, Louisiana 71417.

