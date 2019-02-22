Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clyde Hermon Bell. View Sign

1935 - 2019 Clyde Hermon Bell, 83, of Beaumont, died Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas, Beaumont. He was born on August 23, 1935, to Edna Sullivan Bell and Clyde Bell, in Chattanooga, Tennessee. He graduated from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville with a BS degree in Chemical Engineering. Clyde was transferred to Beaumont, Texas, in 1974 as an Engineering Manager with Velsicol Chemical. Just a few years later Clyde formed Bell Engineering, where he continued to work until his passing. Survivors include his wife of fifty-three years, Kaz Bell; daughter, Denice Kiesling and her husband, Brad, of Dallas; son, Chris Bell and his wife, Michelle, of Houston; sister, Betty Eller of Chattanooga, Tennessee; grandchildren, Colin Kiesling, Corinne Kiesling, Claire Kiesling, Ayden Bell, and Cali Bell; and nephews, David Eller and his wife, Terri; Tony Eller and his wife, Lori; and Mark Eller and his wife, Crystal, all of Chattanooga, Tennessee. These are just a few of the lives that will be forever blessed by the kindness and love that was bestowed upon them by such a genuine, gracious and caring man. A gathering of Mr. Bell's family and friends will be from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m., Friday, February 22, 2019, at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. His memorial service will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 3430 Harrison Avenue, Beaumont. Memorial contributions may be made to the Trinity United Methodist Church Choir Scholarship Fund, 3430 Harrison Avenue, Beaumont, Texas 77706. Complete and updated information may be found at:

