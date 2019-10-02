|
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Stephen's Episcopal Church
Clyde M. O'Fiel passed away September 30, 2019, in Beaumont, TX. She was surrounded by family and all those who loved her.
Clyde, a native to the Beaumont area, was born in Spindle Top December 25, 1926 to David and Bertha Matheny and continued to grow and thrive in the community. She married Hubert O'Fiel, JD March 31, 1951, and raised her family in Beaumont. Clyde was an avid philanthropist and tirelessly volunteered in the community. Among some of her work she served as a volunteer for over 55 years at the Tyrrell Beaumont Public Library, St. Elizabeth's Hospital, and Baptist Hospital. She loved playing golf and traveling with friends. Clyde left a mark on her community, as well as, the hearts of everyone that knew her.
Clyde is preceded in death by her mother and father, Bertha and David Matheny; husband Hubert O'Fiel; brother, Guy Matheny; sisters, Mildred Slauson, Lilian Matheny, and Sue Worthman. She is survived by her daughter, Alexine Stevens and husband, Kenneth; son, Hugh O'Fiel and wife, Karla. Her grandchildren, Robert Salmons and wife, Leila; Patrick O'Fiel and wife, Mitsy; Jessica Salmons; Kelli Selbst and husband, Brian; Erin Stevens and wife, Terri; and Matthew O'Fiel and wife, Brittany. And her great-grandchildren Alexine, Sean, Seth, Noah, Mattilyn, Jesa, Isabella, and Reagan.
A gathering of Clyde's family and friends will be from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. Her funeral service will be at 12:00 p.m., Friday, October 4, 2019, at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 4090 Delaware, Beaumont. Her interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Beaumont.
Memorial contributions can be made to Clyde's charities of choice; Veterans of Foreign Wars, 406 W. 34th Street, Kansas City, Missouri 64111; and The Salvation Army, 2350 IH 10 East, Beaumont, Texas 77703.
Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Oct. 2, 2019
