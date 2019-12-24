Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Colby L. Cooper. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Colby L. Cooper, 21 of Vidor died Friday, December 20th, 2019 in Vidor. A native of Beaumont, TX, he was a Lifelong resident of Vidor. Colby was a member of Turning Point Church in Vidor and was a Crane Operator Apprentice with Deep South in Beaumont for the past one and half years. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also gave the most unforgettable hugs. Visitation will be held from 6:00 - 8:00 pm Friday, December 27, 2019 at Turning Point Church. Funeral services will begin at 2:00 pm Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Turning Point Church with burial to follow at Restlawn Memorial Park in Vidor. Colby was preceded in death by his grandfather Robert Cooper and best friend Lance Butts. He is survived by his fiance Jenna Marshall of Vidor, TX, father and step mother Jeremy and Jaymie Cooper of Vidor, TX, mother and step father Sheila and Rayford Ackley of Vidor, TX, future father and mother-in-law Mike and Jodie Marshall of Vidor, TX, grandparents Glenda Cooper of Vidor, TX, Thomas and Peggy Smith of Winnie, TX, Jim and Jeannette Sluss of Mayflower, TX, Rayford Ackley Sr. of Vidor, TX, brother Tyler Cooper of Vidor, TX, sisters Alisa Ackley, Madelyn Lowe, Morgan Cooper and Marissa Cooper all of Vidor, TX, best friends James Ackley Jr. and Seth Hill both of Vidor, TX, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews and nieces.

