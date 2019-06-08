Guest Book View Sign Service Information Broussard's Mortuary 490 Cemetery Rd Silsbee , TX 77656 (409)-386-1000 Memorial Gathering 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Broussard's Mortuary 490 Cemetery Rd Silsbee , TX 77656 View Map Memorial service 2:00 PM Broussard's Mortuary 490 Cemetery Rd Silsbee , TX 77656 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

1945 - 2019 Lana Colleen Jones Grimes, 73, of Lumberton, died Wednesday, June 5, 2019. She was born on October 4, 1945, in Lamesa, to Merrell Bassett Jones and Leland Jones. She had many varied interests. A lifelong love of books, plants, animals, and art. Colleen could do just about anything. From beautiful drawings and paintings to certified concealed carry instructor and everything in between. A true renaissance woman. She was fiercely protective of family and friends and a lifelong care giver to all. If you knew Colleen, you knew someone special. She loved to travel and find new things until the very end. We'll miss her sweet, generous spirit, her sense of adventure and her ability to make each of us feel special and to turn any moment into an opportunity to connect and laugh with others. We are all blessed to have known such a beautiful, kind, fierce, intelligent, generous woman. We will never forget you. Get some rest. Survivors include her children, Michael Head and his wife, Tara, of Colorado Springs, Colorado and Cara Bertrand and her husband, Thomas Monic, of Lumberton; sister, Billie Jones Hamilton of Lamesa; stepsons, Casey Grimes and his wife, Stacey, of Kountze; Kelly Grimes and his wife, Cathy Butler, of Nederland; and Michael Grimes and his wife, Cindy and Pat Grimes and his wife, Cindy, all of Beaumont; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; eight step-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jimmie Grimes; and sister, Carol Jones Montgomery. A gathering of Colleen's family and friends will begin at 1:00 p.m., with her memorial service at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Broussard's, 490 Cemetery Road, Silsbee. Her committal was held at Broussard's Crematorium, Beaumont. Complete and updated information may be found at:

