Colleen Yvette McCoy was born in Houston, Texas September 22, 1965. She was the daughter of Mr.Wendell Duke McCoy and Mrs.Carrie Patterson. She departed this life on February 23, 2020.
She is preceded in death by father Mr. Wendell Duke McCoy, grandmothers Mrs.Norma Harris (paternal) and Mrs.Carrie Walker (maternal).
She leaves to cherish her memories: two daughters Andrea McCoy and Shadonna Andrus both of Houston, TX, mother Mrs.Carrie Patterson Houston, TX, three brothers: Wendell Earl McCoy, Anthony Carter both of Houston,Texas and Andre Dwayne McCoy of Uhing, Germany, two sisters: Card Malone Houston, TX and Lisa Wilridge Ardoin Beaumont, TX three grandchildren: Corey Kimora and Andre all of Houston.
Funeral will be Saturday March 7, 2020 at 10am C.A.Dixon, lll & Sons Funeral Home, 205 Fidelity St., Houston, TX. Viewing is 9AM to 10AM
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Mar. 6, 2020