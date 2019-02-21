1957 - 2019 Creal Franklin, 64, formerly of Beaumont passed away on Monday, February 11, 2019 at his home in Houston, Texas. The Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Mount Zion Baptist Church under the direction of Mercy Funeral Home. His love and memories will remain in the heart of his sister, Gwendolyn Palmer Williams of Beaumont; brother, Cuba Franklin of Ft. Worth, Texas, significant other, Lawanda Williams of Tyler, Texas, other relatives and many friends.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Feb. 21, 2019