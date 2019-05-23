1929 - 2019 Curley Douglas Bibbs 89 of Beaumont, TX; passed May 17, 2019. Services will be Saturday, May 25, 2019 at West Tabernacle Baptist Church 3605 Waco St. Beaumont, TX. Visitation will begin at 9AM until funeral at 11AM. Interment will be in Pear Orchard Cemetery. Cherishing his memories are Children: Anna Scott, Donald Bibbs, Patricia Moore, Larry Bibbs, Cynthia Thomas, Mary Bibbs, Terry Bibbs, Rev. Ronald Bibbs (Ethel), Bridgette Bowden (Mark), Jessica Pierre (Todd), Kevin Bibbs. Sisters: Pearlie Bibbs and Verrie Wilson. 40- Grandchildren, 61- Great Grandchildren, 1- Great Great Grandchild and host of other relatives and friends. proctorsmortuary.com
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on May 23, 2019