Cynthia May Bowers went to meet her heavenly Father on August 24, 2020. She was born May 17th, 1942 to Winfred and Mary Bayliff.



Cynthia grew up in Rogersville, MO and graduated from Rogersville High School in 1961. After graduation, she married her high school sweetheart, Paul, on August 4, 1961. They move to Texas in 1962, where they made their home. Together, they raised 2 daughters. Cynthia was an avid reader, loved painting, and was always helping at various jobs outside the home. She was a devoted wife, mother, Maw Maw, great Maw Maw, and friend to many.



Cynthia was a past Wothy Matron of Beaumont Chapter #71 Order of the Eastern Star and was a former member of South Park Lions Club, both of which she enjoyed very much.



Cynthia is preceded in death by her parents, brother Jim Bayliff of MO, and son-in-law Randy Hartwick of Beaumont.



Cynthia was a sweet and loving spirit who will be greatly missed her her husband of 59 years, Paul Bowers; daughters Ann Hartwick of Beaumont and Pam Soileau and husband Troy of Lumberton; granddaughter Megan Rawlins and husband Andrew with her great great granddaughter Harper of Brampton, England; Grandson Troy Soileau Jr. and wife Katelin of Palmdale, CA; sister Mary Ann Winder and husband Jim of Rogersille, MO.



A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held on September 3, 2020 at 9:00 am at Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 4955 Pine, Beaumont, Texas. A Celebration of Cynthia's Life will be held on September 3, 2020 at 10:00 am at Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 4955 Pine, Beaumont, Texas with burial to follow Forest Lawn Memorial Park in the Garden of Eternity. Services will be livestreamed via Facebook. Please visit our Facebook page for more information.



The family asks that memorial contributions be sent to the Southeast Texas Food Bank in Cynthia's honor.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store