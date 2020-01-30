Cynthia Celia Allen, 60, of Port Arthur, Texas passed away January 25, 2020. She was born in Fairfield, California on July 31, 1959. Cynthia was the great-granddaughter of Pushmatha, a Choctaw Indian chief, the only Native American to be buried in the Congressional Cemetery in Washington, D.C. His picture hangs in the Smithsonian Institute in Washington. He signed three Peace Treaties and fought along-side Andrew Jackson. Along with her husband, she owned and operated Allen Trucking and Allen Enterprises. Cynthia was a member of Central Baptist Church in Port Neches.
Those left to cherish Cynthia's memory are her husband of 20 years, James Lee Allen of Port Arthur; her son, Emmitt Ray Norwood Allen of Port Arthur; and her grandson, Clint Lee LeDoux of Port Neches. She is preceded in death by her parents, John & Clara Aucoin; her biological mother, Melba LaVon Evans McCollister; grandparents, Thomas Rainey and Lydia Louise "Lula" Evans; her daughter, Clara Sheri Nichole "McCollister" LeDoux; and her half-sister, Brenda Clairece McCollister Stewart.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at Melancon's Funeral Home in Nederland on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be held at Central Baptist Church in Port Neches on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Brian Johnson officiant. Interment will follow at 3:00 p.m. at McInnis Cemetery in Anacoco, Louisiana.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Jan. 30, 2020