1945 - 2019 Cynthia Whitebear Montana, 74 of Woodville, passed away Friday, October 11, 2019 at Tyler County Hospital in Woodville. Cynthia was born September 17, 1945, to Cecil Milton Harvey and Frances Louise Wass in San Antonio, Texas. She owned and operated Dial-A-Maid for many years. Cynthia was a free spirit, loved animals and enjoyed the great outdoors. She was preceded in death by her parents Cecil Harvey, Jr., mother and step-father Frances and Roger Dille. She is survived by her daughters Carolyn "Cari" Wagstaff- Wozencraft of Shelbyville, TX and Rosie Lane Smith and husband Chris "C.W." of Port Arthur, TX; half-brothers, Peter Harvey of Longview, Jim Harvey of Avinger, TX and Cecil M. "Trey" Harvey III of Longview, TX; four grandchildren, Ashlyn Wagstaff, Hailey Wagstaff, Jedd Wagstaff and Riley Wagstaff; and great grandchild Gracelyn Leader. Services are under the direction of Stringer & Griffin Funeral Home in Woodville, Texas.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Oct. 14, 2019