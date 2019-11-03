1952-2019 A good man has left this life. Norman D. Blackman passed away on October 31st, 2019. A native of Many, LA, he was a longtime resident of Vidor. Norman enjoyed driving his dune buggy offroad, flying his ultralight, and riding his motorcycle. He loved going fast. He was a retired partner with Carroll & Blackman, Inc. an engineering business . Norman was the current General Manager of Orange County Water Control & Improvement District #1 (OCWC & I Dist. 1). Visitation will begin at 1:00 pm and funeral services will begin at 3:00 pm Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Memorial Funeral Home of Vidor. Norman was preceded in death by his parents J.C. and Delila Blackman, and son Steven Blackman. He is survived by his wife Cathy Blackman, son Jason Ponder, daughter Stephanie Ponder, granddaughters Katie Blackman and Kayla Ponder, sister Rita Blackman-Bailey, brother-in-law Jeff Bailey and numerous nieces and nephews. Norman Blackman will be missed forever by those who knew and loved him.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Nov. 3, 2019