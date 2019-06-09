1954 - 2019 Dale Slaughter, 65, of Beaumont, died Wednesday June 5, 2019. He was welcomed into this world on May 16, 1954, to Barbara Ann West and Ted H. Slaughter. Dale is survived by his wife, Monique Slaughter; his daughter, Stacy Ann and her husband, Alex Cardenas; daughter, Samantha Shea and her fiance, Brian Johnson; and his grandchildren Christian and Lauren Cardenas. Dale is also survived by his brothers, Ricky L. Slaughter, Brooks Goodhue, and David Slaughter; Ted's wife Carolyn Slaughter; his uncle Jessie Fillingame; as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews all of whom he loved very much. Dale was preceded in death by his mother and father. Dale is lovingly remembered for his genuine personality, his ability to put people at ease, and his witty sense of humor. He loved the sea, good music, classic cars, and shirts with pockets. Above all else, he loved the time and memories he had with this family. Memorial contributions can be sent to our local Parkinson's Foundation at www.eljayfd.org A gathering of Mr. Slaughter's family and friends will be from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., with his Rosary recited at 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica, 700 Jefferson Street, Beaumont. There will be a reception immediately following Mr. Slaughter's service in the St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica Center. A private family committal will be held at Broussard's Crematorium, Beaumont. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on June 9, 2019