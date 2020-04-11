Our Beloved Dale Raymond Troth, 65, died March 2, 2020 at home suddenly with wife at his side, Cynthia Jo Troth, 61, of Huntington, WV formerly of Beaumont, TX. He was born to Don & Kathleen Parker Troth in 1954 (she passed in 1975), they had 3 children of Proctorville, OH: Dale, Debra, David. David died 3 years ago from cancer. David's daughter Shadow Wetherford lives in Port Natchez, Tx with her family. Dale's wonderful stepmother, Betty and stepsister, Brooskie (both died recently) he now leaves behind stepfamily Rodney, Cheryl, Joe, Chuck, Mariana and Ronnie DeVersa most from Beaumont, TX. Dale's sister Debra & son-in-law Roger and their daughter Amy, an RN & her husband Scott, & her son, Gavin, 16 a football player. Dale was proud of his large family. Father Don Troth, railroad retiree, 89, now lives in Ohio with daughter Debra. Dale has aunts & uncles with cousins in Topeka, KS & Lakeland, FL, Milton, WV and Inlet Beach, Fl. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Apr. 11, 2020