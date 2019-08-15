|
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
1949 - 2019 Dan Nunez, 70, of Beaumont, died Monday, August 12,2019, at Beaumont Health Care Center. He was born on April 12, 1949, in Beaumont, to Lena Babb and Gilbert Woodrow Nunez. Dan owned and operated Nunez Electrical, Beaumont and had been a member of IBEW Local #479 for more than fifty years. He was a 1967 graduate of Beaumont High School. He is survived by his wife, Glenda Nunez, of Beaumont; sons, Matthew D. Blevins (Janet), of Vidor and Jason M. Blevins (Peggy), of Port Acres; grandchildren, Jason Daniel Blevins, of Great Falls, Montana, Kylee and Kasey Grounds, both of Beaumont ,and Kolby Arceneaux (Joni) and Korry Arceneaux (Miranda); great-grandchildren, Kace and Kenley Arceneaux, both of Port Acres; mother, Lena Nunez, of Beaumont; brothers, Gilbert W. Nunez and his wife, Angie, of Colmesneil; Michael Nunez and his wife, Dianne, of Austin; Mark Nunez and his wife, Shelley, of Beaumont; Sean Nunez and his wife, Becky, of Dallas; and Kevin Nunez and his wife, Melanie, of Austin; sisters, Michelle Domec and her husband, Dean, of Lake View and Erin Roper and her husband, Joe, of Panama City, Florida; sister-in-law, Paula Doyle; and numerous nieces and nephews. Dan is preceded in death by his father, Gilbert Woodrow Nunez; and brother-in-law, Ralph Holmes. A gathering of Mr. Nunez's family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. A family committal will be at Broussard's Crematorium, Beaumont. Memorial contributions may be made to Department of Neurology Parkinson's Disease Center and Movement Disorders Clinic, 7200 Cambridge Street, Houston, Texas 77030, or online at www.jankovic.org or to The Humane Society of Southeast Texas. P.O. Box 1629, Beaumont Texas 77704. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Aug. 15, 2019
