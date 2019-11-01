Dan Richard, 84 of Rayne, LA died Tuesday, October 29th, 2019 at the Southwest Louisiana War Veterans Home in Jennings, LA. A native of Morse, LA, he was a longtime resident of Vidor and Lumberton, Before moving to Rayne, LA. Dan retired as manager of Rogers Brothers Optical and was a die hard Dallas Cowboy fan. He played in fast pitch softball and was a left handed pitcher. Dan served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. His friend say he was a nurturing kind man. Visitation well begin at 6:00 pm Friday, November 1, 2019 at Memorial Funeral Home of Vidor. Graveside service well be held at 10:00 am Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Del-Rose Cemetery in Vidor. Dan was preceded in death by his daughter Kristy Richard. He is survived by his wife of 41 years Norma Richard of Rayne, LA, daughter Sandy Jensen and her husband Dennis of Leakey, TX, son Daniel Richard Jr. and his wife Gracie of Los Cruces, NM, and 2 grandchildren Austin and Caleb Richard.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Nov. 1, 2019