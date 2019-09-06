Daniel delaRosa, 42, of Groves passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on July 11, 1977 to his parents, Agustin "Chino" delaRosa, Jr. and Herminia "Minnie" Rivera delaRosa in Port Arthur, Texas. Daniel graduated from Port Neches-Groves High School in 1995. He was a lifelong resident of the area. Daniel worked as a specialty welder for over 20 years with RCS for the last two years as a contract manager.
He is survived by his loving wife, Lexi Jenkinson delaRosa of Groves, his son, Reese Allen delaRosa of Groves, his step-daughter, Marley Killian James of Groves, his parents, Chino and Minnie delaRosa of Groves, his sister, Christina DeMoss of Pearland, his two brothers, Victor delaRosa of Port Arthur, John Adam delaRosa and his wife, Rena of Groves along with numerous nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, cousins and friends who will all miss him.
Serving as pallbearers will be Reese delaRosa, Victor delaRosa, John delaRosa, Victor delaRosa, Jr., Parker DeMoss, Gabriel Maybit, Beau Jenkinson and Jeremy Nash.
Visitation will be on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 5:00 PM till 8:00 PM with a rosary to be prayed at 6:00 PM in the Thompson Memorial Chapel at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves. Service to honor Daniel's life will be at 10:00 AM Friday, September 6, 2019 in the Thompson Memorial Chapel at Clayton Thompson. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Sept. 6, 2019