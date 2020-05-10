Daniel Earl Waddell passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020 at his home in Marble Falls, Texas.

Daniel was born in Fullerton, California on March 16, 1953. He was born to Freddy J. Waddell and Mary Lu (Romine) Waddell, the second of three brothers. He was preceded in death by his father, Freddy Jack. He is survived by his mother, Mary Lu Waddell of San Angelo, TX, and his two brothers, Stephen F. Waddell and his wife, Cheryl, of Flower Mound, TX and Rick A. Waddell, and his wife Carol, of San Angelo, TX. He is also survived by his two nieces, Sarah A. Mickelson-Weiman , her husband, Glen and son Soren; Lindsey Cowen, her husband Caden and son Corbin; nephew Ryan Harris and his wife, Liesl, and nephew, Jason Chrisman, his wife Kimberly and son, Rylan. He is also survived by aunts, uncles and numerous cousins.

Dan grew up in California, where most of his childhood was spent in the foothills of the California Sierra Nevada next to Yosemite National Park. He loved the mountains and the outdoors. His first two years of high school were in Declo, Idaho. He graduated from Denton High School, of which he was very proud. He attended Abilene Christian University and Lamar University.

Dan was most proud of his service in the U.S. Navy from which he retired Gunner's Mate 2. He served on the U.S.S. Tattnall, a destroyer. Upon his retirement, the commander of the ship praised him for his interest in not only his responsibilities, but in the entire ship, demonstrating "time and again a high degree of dedication and professionalism," contributing "significantly" to his weapons system's "high degree of readiness," and that he could "take great pride in the Tattnall's fourth consecutive award of A, for your material...skills played a significant part in making it all happen." He finished, "These accomplishments do not come about easily. It takes men like yourself who have the pride...and the drive...to make it all happen."

Dan was an outgoing person who loved his family and friends dearly. He was affectionate and fiercely loyal. He loved to laugh and tell jokes and test everyone with his vast knowledge of history and geography.

Dan will be laid to rest in a private, graveside service in the Roby, Texas cemetery near his many ancestors who are there, on Tuesday, May 12. Remembrances may be made to the Roby Cemetery Association, PO Box 304, Roby TX, 79543.

